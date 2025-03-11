Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $971,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Comcast by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 94,621 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 806,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,275,000 after buying an additional 72,436 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,868,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $407,893,000 after buying an additional 62,829 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

