Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 578312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Atrium Research raised Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.12 million, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo purchased 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

