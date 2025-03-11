Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Trading Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 23,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 718,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $401.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVV. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,817,000 after buying an additional 3,138,844 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Savers Value Village by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,969,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,894 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at $11,324,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Savers Value Village by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,167,000 after purchasing an additional 808,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 1,328.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 541,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 503,230 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

