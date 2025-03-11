Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 122.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,893 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,286,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 702,894 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 111,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 231,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 103,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 378.9% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 183,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.