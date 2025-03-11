Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 122.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,893 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,286,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 702,894 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 111,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 231,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 103,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 378.9% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 183,116 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.
Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
