S&CO Inc. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,786,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after purchasing an additional 654,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $213.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.48. The firm has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

