S&CO Inc. Has $27.83 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,132,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,716 shares during the period. Mosaic makes up approximately 1.9% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $27,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 920.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 85,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 76,942 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.
Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
