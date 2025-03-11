S&CO Inc. Sells 4,606 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

S&CO Inc. decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 804 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 37,670 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,929,676.36. This represents a 37.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $366,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,633.28. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,176 shares of company stock worth $3,759,934 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $111.79.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.