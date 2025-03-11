S&CO Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

S&CO Inc. reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.7 %

ABNB stock opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $28,259,905.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,285,715 shares in the company, valued at $169,560,094.20. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,054,509 shares of company stock valued at $290,940,989 over the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

