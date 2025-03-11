S&CO Inc. Sells 820 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.