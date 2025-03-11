SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.363 per share on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 75.9% increase from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.21.

SGS Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

