SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.363 per share on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 75.9% increase from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.21.
SGS Trading Down 2.1 %
OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.
SGS Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SGS
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.