Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Trading Up 7% – Time to Buy?

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 54.22 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 53.54 ($0.69). 341,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,267,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.04 ($0.65).

Siemens Energy Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.97.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

