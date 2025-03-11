SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%.
SIGA Technologies Stock Performance
SIGA Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. 413,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,161. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.
About SIGA Technologies
