SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

SIGA Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. 413,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,161. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

