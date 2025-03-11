Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Has $6.29 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.3% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 47,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 97.3% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

