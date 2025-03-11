Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $294,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 417 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus upped their price target on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.00.

United Rentals Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:URI opened at $600.34 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.27 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $709.06 and a 200-day moving average of $764.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

