Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 8,559 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

