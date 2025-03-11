Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 8,869 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,807.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

