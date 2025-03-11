SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Compass Point Analyst Says

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Compass Point from $16.50 to $17.25 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

SLRC traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,690. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $944.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.08 million. On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1,642.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth about $170,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

