Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $958,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

