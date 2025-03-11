Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.99 and last traded at C$7.90, with a volume of 89119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGD. Desjardins set a C$11.00 price objective on Snowline Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC cut their target price on Snowline Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Snowline Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

