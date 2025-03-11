Sollinda Capital Management LLC Has $38.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,537 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 10.6% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $38,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

