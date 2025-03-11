Sollinda Capital Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.69 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.02.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

