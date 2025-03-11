Sollinda Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter valued at about $1,003,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 53.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

