Sollinda Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 624 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.31.

Tesla Trading Down 15.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $222.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.87 and a 200 day moving average of $319.46. The company has a market cap of $714.55 billion, a PE ratio of 108.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

