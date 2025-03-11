Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

