Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $217,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

