Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,746,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Stock Performance

ZSEP stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr September (ZSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZSEP was launched on Aug 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

