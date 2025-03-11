Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.8 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTI. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

