Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 140 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Albemarle by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $137.50.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -14.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.05.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

