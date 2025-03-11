SoundView Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTWO. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $213,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of VTWO opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $77.35 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

