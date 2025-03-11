SoundView Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,825 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SoundView Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $257.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.84. The firm has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.