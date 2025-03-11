SoundView Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SoundView Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Lam Research comprises 0.4% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $202,000. B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $77.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

