Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

