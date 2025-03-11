Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CIBR stock opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.32.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
