Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.32.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.