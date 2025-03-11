Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 12,773 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 90,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $108.40 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

