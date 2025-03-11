Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 5,507 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 379,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after buying an additional 26,643 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 838,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,336,000 after buying an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $169,537,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.93.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

