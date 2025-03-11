Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TQQQ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 235.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 11.3 %

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $93.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.42. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 3.45.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

