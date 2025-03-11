SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,508,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 8,885,009 shares.The stock last traded at $91.53 and had previously closed at $91.52.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

