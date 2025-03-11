SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

EFAX opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.