SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6,357.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,110 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

SPEM opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

