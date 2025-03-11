SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $25,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $323,542,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $311,395,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,157.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,598,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,091 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,251,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,758,000 after acquiring an additional 929,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

