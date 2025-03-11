SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,208 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,184 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $323,542,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,663,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,984,000 after buying an additional 222,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

