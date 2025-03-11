SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Increased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

