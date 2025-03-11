SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires Shares of 190,933 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190,933 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,000. BHP Group accounts for about 1.4% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,603,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,041,000 after acquiring an additional 642,765 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 633,290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,878,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,795,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,830,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.90.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Clarkson Capital raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

