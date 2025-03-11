SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys 23,000 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Talen Energy makes up 2.3% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $15,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $999,988,155.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,475,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,188,115.45. This trade represents a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TLN stock opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $258.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

