SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $1.09 Million in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in RealReal by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in RealReal by 43.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of REAL opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $568.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.69 million. Analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In other news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 113,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $786,027.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,673.10. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $161,991.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 330,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,807.30. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 654,761 shares of company stock worth $5,592,306. 9.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

