SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $2.71 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,184,013,000 after buying an additional 893,652 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after buying an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,767,000 after buying an additional 2,056,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,273,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $800,637,000 after buying an additional 774,956 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

