SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Raises Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 388,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Copa comprises approximately 5.1% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Copa were worth $34,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Copa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Copa by 10.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

CPA opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 17.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

CPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

