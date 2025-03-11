Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 199.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,936 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

