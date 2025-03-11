Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 20,000 Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4,576.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

