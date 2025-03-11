Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $257.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $234.18 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

